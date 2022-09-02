Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] moved down -14.00: Why It’s Important

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] traded at a low on 09/01/22, posting a -14.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $171.42. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Veeva Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results.

Total Revenues of $534.2M, up 17% Year Over Year; Subscription Services Revenues of $428.6M, up 17% Year Over Year.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4324340 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Veeva Systems Inc. stands at 4.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.78%.

The market cap for VEEV stock reached $28.04 billion, with 154.51 million shares outstanding and 139.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, VEEV reached a trading volume of 4324340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEV shares is $233.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Veeva Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $252, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on VEEV stock. On March 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VEEV shares from 300 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeva Systems Inc. is set at 8.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEEV in the course of the last twelve months was 36.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has VEEV stock performed recently?

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.41. With this latest performance, VEEV shares dropped by -24.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.14 for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 212.24, while it was recorded at 196.52 for the last single week of trading, and 215.00 for the last 200 days.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Veeva Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veeva Systems Inc. go to 14.20%.

Insider trade positions for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]

There are presently around $21,488 million, or 94.80% of VEEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEEV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 16,414,343, which is approximately 14.321% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,175,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in VEEV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.61 billion in VEEV stock with ownership of nearly -4.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veeva Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV] by around 11,855,645 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 10,377,144 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 103,120,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,353,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEEV stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,686,668 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 383,646 shares during the same period.