UBS lifts Huntsman Corporation [HUN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] traded at a low on 09/01/22, posting a -2.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.36. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Huntsman Announces Agreement to Sell Textile Effects Division.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Textile Effects division to Archroma, a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners. The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $718 million, which includes the assumption of approximately $125 million in net underfunded pension liabilities as of December 31, 2021. The acquisition is being partially funded with preferred equity, of which Huntsman is taking up to $80 million, an amount SK Capital Partners will seek to syndicate prior to the transaction closing.

Over the last twelve months ending June 30, 2022, the Textile Effects division reported sales of $772 million and adjusted EBITDA of $94 million. Huntsman anticipates cash taxes on the transaction of approximately $50 million. Huntsman intends to report Textile Effects as discontinued operations beginning in the third quarter of 2022. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first half of 2023. .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3147911 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntsman Corporation stands at 3.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.85%.

The market cap for HUN stock reached $5.71 billion, with 205.20 million shares outstanding and 179.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 3147911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntsman Corporation [HUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $39.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $45 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has HUN stock performed recently?

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.06. With this latest performance, HUN shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.10 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.12, while it was recorded at 28.55 for the last single week of trading, and 33.81 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.00. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.54.

Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 11.26%.

Insider trade positions for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

There are presently around $4,945 million, or 90.60% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,627,842, which is approximately 2.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,160,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.06 million in HUN stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $234.84 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly 20.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

205 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 23,293,181 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 23,133,357 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 134,329,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,756,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,728,892 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,885,058 shares during the same period.