Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $79

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] price plunged by -0.74 percent to reach at -$0.56. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Tyson Foods Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), at a meeting on Aug 11, 2022, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share on Class A common stock and $0.414 per share on Class B common stock, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

A sum of 2675783 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.83M shares. Tyson Foods Inc. shares reached a high of $75.23 and dropped to a low of $73.92 until finishing in the latest session at $74.82.

The one-year TSN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.96. The average equity rating for TSN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $92.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $87 to $81, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on TSN stock. On March 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TSN shares from 115 to 99.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 36.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -14.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.61 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.86, while it was recorded at 76.58 for the last single week of trading, and 87.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tyson Foods Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.03 and a Gross Margin at +14.55. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.48.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 17.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.70. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $22,241 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

TSN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 7.50%.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,315 million, or 87.40% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,814,421, which is approximately 1.708% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,383,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in TSN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in TSN stock with ownership of nearly -0.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 16,493,783 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 16,902,582 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 211,387,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,783,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,710,286 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,168,678 shares during the same period.