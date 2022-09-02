Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Is Currently -2.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] closed the trading session at $69.58 on 08/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.43, while the highest price level was $73.60. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Twilio Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A live webcast will be available on Twilio’s investor relations website.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) (LTSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Jeff Lawson, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (PT) / 7:30 p.m. (ET).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.58 percent and weekly performance of -4.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, TWLO reached to a volume of 4777675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $142.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $200 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $240 to $100, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on TWLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 4.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.91.

TWLO stock trade performance evaluation

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.57. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -22.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.23, while it was recorded at 72.00 for the last single week of trading, and 154.26 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.25. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,150 million, or 84.70% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,895,596, which is approximately 21.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,297,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $716.49 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $651.95 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -11.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 24,698,380 shares. Additionally, 430 investors decreased positions by around 20,490,011 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 100,690,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,878,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,430,649 shares, while 192 institutional investors sold positions of 3,960,580 shares during the same period.