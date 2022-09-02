Software Acquisition Group Inc. III [NOGN] moved down -25.67: Why It’s Important

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III [NASDAQ: NOGN] slipped around -0.86 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.51 at the close of the session, down -25.67%.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III stock is now -74.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NOGN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.14 and lowest of $2.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.51, which means current price is +1.42% above from all time high which was touched on 08/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 343.42K shares, NOGN reached a trading volume of 2428152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Software Acquisition Group Inc. III [NOGN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III is set at 1.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has NOGN stock performed recently?

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III [NOGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -72.14. With this latest performance, NOGN shares dropped by -75.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.57% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 10.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 11.85 for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III [NOGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.60, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III [NOGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III [NOGN]

14 institutional holders increased their position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III [NASDAQ:NOGN] by around 3,153,005 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,980,104 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 16,017,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,150,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOGN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,134,038 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,387,064 shares during the same period.