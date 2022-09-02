Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] Revenue clocked in at $5.21 billion, down -28.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Smith & Nephew plc [NYSE: SNN] price surged by 3.65 percent to reach at $0.87. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Smith+Nephew’s OXINIUM™ Technology Tour of Change touches down at the Pro Football Hall of Fame during enshrinement weekend.

Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN) (NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces that the OXINIUM Technology Tour of Change mobile exhibit will make a stop at the Pro Football Hall of Fame during its enshrinement weekend in Canton, Ohio from August 4-6. As the official joint replacement technology of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Smith+Nephew is committed to educating retired players, their families, and the community about the differences in material, design and technology to consider when selecting a hip or knee replacement. Smith+Nephew is partnering with the Hall of Fame Health network of Elite Care centers to ensure that patients including former professional football players across the country have access to Smith+Nephew products and technologies.

Over the past 20 years, in over two million cases, OXINIUM Technology has established itself as the best performing bearing with the lowest risk of revision in total hip arthroplasty (THA)1-4 at 9-17 years, alongside strong clinical performance in knees.5,6.

A sum of 4480678 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 918.90K shares. Smith & Nephew plc shares reached a high of $24.93 and dropped to a low of $23.48 until finishing in the latest session at $24.71.

The one-year SNN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.98. The average equity rating for SNN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Smith & Nephew plc [SNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNN shares is $35.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Smith & Nephew plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Smith & Nephew plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith & Nephew plc is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

SNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, SNN shares dropped by -3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.77 for Smith & Nephew plc [SNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.55, while it was recorded at 23.97 for the last single week of trading, and 31.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Smith & Nephew plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.00 and a Gross Margin at +66.54. Smith & Nephew plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.05.

Return on Total Capital for SNN is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.97. Additionally, SNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] managed to generate an average of $20,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Smith & Nephew plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

SNN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith & Nephew plc go to 4.60%.

Smith & Nephew plc [SNN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $946 million, or 8.90% of SNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNN stocks are: NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 10,967,795, which is approximately 6.939% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/, holding 7,338,723 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.34 million in SNN stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $40.65 million in SNN stock with ownership of nearly 104.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smith & Nephew plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Smith & Nephew plc [NYSE:SNN] by around 5,684,333 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 5,081,687 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 27,507,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,273,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 443,283 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 803,510 shares during the same period.