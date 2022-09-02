Semtech Corporation [SMTC] Revenue clocked in at $772.60 million, down -62.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Semtech Corporation [NASDAQ: SMTC] plunged by -$12.54 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $35.24 during the day while it closed the day at $33.65. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Semtech Announces 20th BlueRiver® Collaboration with ProITAV.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

From standard designs to wall plates and matrixes, Semtech’s BlueRiver® ASIC serves as core technology base for ProITAV SDVoE™-enabled solutions.

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its 20th collaboration with global OEM/ODM company, ProITAV for its latest OEM-customized AV-over-IP (AVoIP) design. Semtech’s BlueRiver® technology is now used by over a third of ProITAV’s customer base.

Semtech Corporation stock has also loss -35.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SMTC stock has declined by -47.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.61% and lost -62.16% year-on date.

The market cap for SMTC stock reached $2.28 billion, with 63.95 million shares outstanding and 62.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 669.39K shares, SMTC reached a trading volume of 6137320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Semtech Corporation [SMTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMTC shares is $81.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Semtech Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $65 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Semtech Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semtech Corporation is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMTC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

SMTC stock trade performance evaluation

Semtech Corporation [SMTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.68. With this latest performance, SMTC shares dropped by -40.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.00 for Semtech Corporation [SMTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.91, while it was recorded at 44.59 for the last single week of trading, and 66.80 for the last 200 days.

Semtech Corporation [SMTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Semtech Corporation [SMTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.37 and a Gross Margin at +62.24. Semtech Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.36.

Semtech Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Semtech Corporation [SMTC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Semtech Corporation go to 11.50%.

Semtech Corporation [SMTC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,113 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,404,657, which is approximately 3.409% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,424,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.18 million in SMTC stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $85.82 million in SMTC stock with ownership of nearly -10.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Semtech Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Semtech Corporation [NASDAQ:SMTC] by around 4,889,639 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 4,368,826 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 53,529,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,788,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMTC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,946,909 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 449,461 shares during the same period.