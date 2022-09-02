Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] Is Currently -2.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] slipped around -0.68 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $30.55 at the close of the session, down -2.18%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Penn National Gaming Reports Second Quarter Results and Announces Name Change to PENN Entertainment.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (“PENN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PENN) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Penn National Gaming Inc. stock is now -41.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PENN Stock saw the intraday high of $30.8199 and lowest of $29.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.40, which means current price is +15.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 3772299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $50.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Penn National Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Penn National Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $51, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on PENN stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PENN shares from 34 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn National Gaming Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has PENN stock performed recently?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.67. With this latest performance, PENN shares dropped by -16.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.01 for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.17, while it was recorded at 31.59 for the last single week of trading, and 40.08 for the last 200 days.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.98 and a Gross Margin at +40.86. Penn National Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.31.

Penn National Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penn National Gaming Inc. go to 5.56%.

Insider trade positions for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

There are presently around $4,059 million, or 84.50% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,826,118, which is approximately 7.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,802,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $543.86 million in PENN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $340.28 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly -30.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 21,836,287 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 19,723,705 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 91,295,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,855,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,390,476 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 3,431,154 shares during the same period.