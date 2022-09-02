Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] Is Currently -13.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: NVTS] loss -13.03% or -0.77 points to close at $5.14 with a heavy trading volume of 2900148 shares. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Navitas, the Pure-play, Next-Gen Power Semiconductor Leader Announces New York Investor Meeting.

In-person meeting to review recent accretive GeneSiC Semi acquisition, with detailed device, system and market review, plus hands-on demonstrations of GaN and SiC power technology.

It opened the trading session at $5.67, the shares rose to $5.68 and dropped to $4.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVTS points out that the company has recorded -41.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, NVTS reached to a volume of 2900148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on NVTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for NVTS stock

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.71. With this latest performance, NVTS shares dropped by -2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.60 for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.03, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading, and 9.16 for the last 200 days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -288.08 and a Gross Margin at +45.02. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -643.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.46.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 17.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NVTS]

There are presently around $151 million, or 26.20% of NVTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 9,616,879, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 2,886,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.84 million in NVTS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $14.49 million in NVTS stock with ownership of nearly 38.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:NVTS] by around 4,073,838 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,461,264 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 20,783,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,318,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVTS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,440,270 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,197,391 shares during the same period.