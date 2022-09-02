Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] stock Downgrade by Atlantic Equities analyst, price target now $200

Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ: NDAQ] price plunged by -0.12 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on August 26, 2022 that Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Statera Biopharma, Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading resumed in Statera Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB) today, August 26, 2022 at 7:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on August 25, 2022 at 11:01:52 a.m. Eastern Time.

For news and additional information about the company, please contact the company directly or check under the company’s symbol using InfoQuotesSM on the Nasdaq® Web site.

A sum of 3367272 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.55M shares. Nasdaq Inc. shares reached a high of $60.26 and dropped to a low of $59.335 until finishing in the latest session at $59.53.

The one-year NDAQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.12. The average equity rating for NDAQ stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $66.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Nasdaq Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $225, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NDAQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 9.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

NDAQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares dropped by -0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.20 for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.40, while it was recorded at 60.38 for the last single week of trading, and 58.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nasdaq Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.05 and a Gross Margin at +53.38. Nasdaq Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.23.

Nasdaq Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

NDAQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc. go to 7.96%.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,301 million, or 77.60% of NDAQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDAQ stocks are: INVESTOR AB with ownership of 58,182,426, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,778,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in NDAQ stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.18 billion in NDAQ stock with ownership of nearly 5.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nasdaq Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ:NDAQ] by around 36,857,331 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 25,247,397 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 312,511,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,616,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDAQ stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,657,217 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,697,444 shares during the same period.