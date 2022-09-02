Morgan Stanley slashes price target on II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] – find out why.

II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ: IIVI] price plunged by -5.76 percent to reach at -$2.72. The company report on August 24, 2022 that II-VI Incorporated Reports Q4 and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Results.

Delivers record quarterly revenues of $887 million, up 7% sequentially and 10% year-over-year.

Posts Q4FY22 GAAP EPS of $0.23 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.98.

A sum of 2826983 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.94M shares. II-VI Incorporated shares reached a high of $46.99 and dropped to a low of $43.85 until finishing in the latest session at $44.51.

The one-year IIVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.79. The average equity rating for IIVI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IIVI shares is $73.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IIVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for II-VI Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $77 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for II-VI Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $75, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on IIVI stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for IIVI shares from 87 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for II-VI Incorporated is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for IIVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for IIVI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

IIVI Stock Performance Analysis:

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.20. With this latest performance, IIVI shares dropped by -16.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.92 for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.56, while it was recorded at 48.35 for the last single week of trading, and 61.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into II-VI Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.42 and a Gross Margin at +37.86. II-VI Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

II-VI Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

IIVI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IIVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for II-VI Incorporated go to 11.71%.

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,865 million, or 89.40% of IIVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IIVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,119,537, which is approximately -2.737% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,284,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $502.29 million in IIVI stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $495.9 million in IIVI stock with ownership of nearly 65.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in II-VI Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ:IIVI] by around 15,761,417 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 17,656,732 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 98,341,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,759,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IIVI stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,573,988 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,475,304 shares during the same period.