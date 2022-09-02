Mattel Inc. [MAT] Is Currently 0.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] price surged by 0.23 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Mattel Partners with Save the Children to Help Improve the Lives of Kids in Rural America.

A portion of retail sales from select Mattel products will support Save the Children’s rural education programs*.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Mattel Children’s Foundation announced today that they are partnering with Save the Children to invest in the next generation. From August 28 through October 1, when shoppers purchase select Barbie, Matchbox, and Little People items at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com, a portion of the retail price from each sale, up to a certain amount, will be donated by Mattel to Save the Children’s U.S. rural education programs which help children build the language, literacy, numeracy, social and emotional skills they need to succeed.

A sum of 2600344 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.68M shares. Mattel Inc. shares reached a high of $22.24 and dropped to a low of $21.70 until finishing in the latest session at $22.17.

The one-year MAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.62. The average equity rating for MAT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $31.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $27 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $32, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on MAT stock. On January 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAT shares from 24 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 36.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mattel Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.57. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.87, while it was recorded at 22.44 for the last single week of trading, and 22.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mattel Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +47.50. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.16.

Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 17.50%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,790 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 44,820,909, which is approximately -0.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 35,732,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $792.19 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $723.76 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 1.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 21,215,777 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 18,303,137 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 311,842,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,360,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,603,500 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,419,068 shares during the same period.