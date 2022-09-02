Market cap of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] reaches 14.93B – now what?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ: PSNY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.98%. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Polestar Electric Roadster Concept Planned to Enter Production as Polestar 6.

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car company, confirms plans to put the Polestar electric roadster concept into production. The production car is expected to launch in 2026 as the Polestar 6 electric performance roadster. Interested customers in all active Polestar markets are able to reserve a build slot online starting August 16, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005039/en/.

Over the last 12 months, PSNY stock dropped by -30.05%. The one-year Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.1.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.93 billion, with 2.11 billion shares outstanding and 111.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, PSNY stock reached a trading volume of 4352648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 114.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

PSNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.98. With this latest performance, PSNY shares dropped by -23.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.56 for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.37, while it was recorded at 7.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -70.88 and a Gross Margin at -13.78. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,644.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.88.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [PSNY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $164 million, or 5.20% of PSNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNY stocks are: AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB with ownership of 4,400,440, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.85% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 3,395,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.4 million in PSNY stocks shares; and SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $21.98 million in PSNY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC [NASDAQ:PSNY] by around 14,571,269 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 12,076,503 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,867,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,779,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNY stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,735,875 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,781,990 shares during the same period.