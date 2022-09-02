Market cap of Livent Corporation [LTHM] reaches 5.58B – now what?

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] slipped around -1.53 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $30.65 at the close of the session, down -4.75%. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Livent’s Gilberto Antoniazzi to Speak at the Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Gilberto Antoniazzi, chief financial officer, will speak at Cowen’s 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference, being conducted virtually on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen123/lthm/2021754. A replay of the event will also be available via the same link for a period of 90 days.

Livent Corporation stock is now 25.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LTHM Stock saw the intraday high of $31.3812 and lowest of $29.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.61, which means current price is +58.40% above from all time high which was touched on 05/27/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 4162853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Livent Corporation [LTHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $32.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $25 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has LTHM stock performed recently?

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.21. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 26.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.67, while it was recorded at 32.03 for the last single week of trading, and 25.27 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.94 and a Gross Margin at +26.52. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05.

Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Livent Corporation [LTHM]

There are presently around $4,865 million, or 91.10% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,002,647, which is approximately 1.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,846,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $546.98 million in LTHM stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $271.9 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly -8.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 13,826,880 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 15,976,407 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 128,908,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,711,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,065,989 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,664,428 shares during the same period.