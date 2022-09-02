Market cap of Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE] reaches 34.65M – now what?

Kuke Music Holding Limited [NYSE: KUKE] jumped around 0.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.13 at the close of the session, up 32.94%. The company report on August 19, 2022 that Kuke Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (“Kuke” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KUKE), a leading classical music service platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Kuke Music Holding Limited stock is now -73.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KUKE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.59 and lowest of $0.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.55, which means current price is +66.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.28K shares, KUKE reached a trading volume of 6584892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kuke Music Holding Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for KUKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has KUKE stock performed recently?

Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, KUKE shares dropped by -19.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KUKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.74 for Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4158, while it was recorded at 0.9830 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0022 for the last 200 days.

Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.07 and a Gross Margin at +55.86. Kuke Music Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.99.

Kuke Music Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Kuke Music Holding Limited [KUKE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of KUKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KUKE stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 37,897, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 56.39% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 29,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33000.0 in KUKE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $24000.0 in KUKE stock with ownership of nearly 58.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Kuke Music Holding Limited [NYSE:KUKE] by around 80,431 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 69,522 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 56,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KUKE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,515 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 69,522 shares during the same period.