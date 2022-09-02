Market cap of Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] reaches 552.88M – now what?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.86 during the day while it closed the day at $2.73. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Appoints Rex McLennan as Chairman.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed the Company’s Lead Director, Rex McLennan, as Chairman of the Board. Mr. McLennan steps into the Chairman position to replace former Executive Chairman, Bradford Cooke, who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly last week (see news releases dated August 18 and August 24, 2022).

Rex McLennan joined the Company as an Independent Director in June 2007, appointed as Chair of the Audit Committee. As an Independent Corporate Director, he has chaired the audit committees of a number of publicly traded companies, and was appointed Lead Director for Endeavour in May 2021; chairing the Corporate Governance and Nominating committee, as well as serving on the Audit and Safety & Sustainability committees. He is a past Director of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, Boart Longyear Ltd, and the World Gold Council, London UK.

Endeavour Silver Corp. stock has also loss -18.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXK stock has declined by -33.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.78% and lost -35.31% year-on date.

The market cap for EXK stock reached $552.88 million, with 180.97 million shares outstanding and 179.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 2731839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

EXK stock trade performance evaluation

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.51. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -21.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.42 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 4.02 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.02 and a Gross Margin at +11.00. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47.

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $122 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,231,769, which is approximately 7.146% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,062,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.82 million in EXK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $13.18 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly -36.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 3,205,389 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 7,269,875 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 34,255,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,731,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 198,249 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 613,320 shares during the same period.