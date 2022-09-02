Market Analysts see Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] loss -0.56% on the last trading session, reaching $1.77 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Senseonics Announces CFO Transition.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced its Chief Financial Officer, Nick Tressler, is transitioning from his position, effective September 1, 2022. Rick Sullivan, Senseonics’ current Vice President of Finance, has been appointed to succeed Mr. Tressler as Chief Financial Officer of Senseonics. Mr. Tressler will remain with Senseonics in a supporting role through the end of the year to ensure an orderly change.

“Having worked with Rick for over nine years, he has proven to be an integral part of our team and holds an exceptional track record of delivering value and supporting the long-term strategic vision of Senseonics,” said Tim Goodnow, President and Chief Executive Officer at Senseonics. “I am confident his leadership ability will drive our operational and financial performance forward.”.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. represents 464.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $869.87 million with the latest information. SENS stock price has been found in the range of $1.64 to $1.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.23M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 4237916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $2.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for SENS stock

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.35. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.70 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4924, while it was recorded at 1.7620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9317 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -418.15 and a Gross Margin at -5.93. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2211.88.

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

There are presently around $199 million, or 28.50% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,320,956, which is approximately 1.599% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,138,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.95 million in SENS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.95 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 11.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 7,759,786 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 9,814,989 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 94,884,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,459,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 393,868 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,869,068 shares during the same period.