Market Analysts see On Holding AG [ONON] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] price plunged by -2.55 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on August 29, 2022 that On Releases Its 2021 Impact Progress Report.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) (“On,” “On Holding AG,” the “Company,” “we,” “our,” “ours,” or “us”), released its 2021 Impact Progress Report, providing a comprehensive view of its approach to, and progress on its sustainability initiatives across the Company.

Caspar Coppetti, Co-Founder and Executive Co-Chairman of On, said: “We envision a future where every On product is fossil-free, and is returned to us so that the materials can be reused, recycled or repurposed. We have made it our environmental mission to make high-performance products with the lowest possible footprint, that are also engineered for circularity. Our approach is to discover, apply, scale and do it fast, working with the right partners in a team approach to accelerate results. We are constantly lowering our footprint through smarter design, as well as applying low-impact materials and manufacturing processes. Just a few weeks ago, our very first community of Cyclon subscribers in the US received their first subscription-based and fully recyclable shoe, the Cloudneo. This very special launch provided a further step towards our sustainability mission, and we are looking forward to sharing many more innovations in the future. On Social Impact, we strive to make diversity and inclusion second nature; a habit infused in the way we live, which positively impacts the world around us.”.

A sum of 2720722 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.10M shares. On Holding AG shares reached a high of $19.71 and dropped to a low of $18.87 until finishing in the latest session at $19.48.

The one-year ONON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.81. The average equity rating for ONON stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $29.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

ONON Stock Performance Analysis:

On Holding AG [ONON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.56. With this latest performance, ONON shares dropped by -13.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.03% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.35, while it was recorded at 20.35 for the last single week of trading, and 25.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into On Holding AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.47 and a Gross Margin at +55.43. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.65.

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

On Holding AG [ONON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,074 million, or 39.00% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,999,053, which is approximately 159.057% of the company’s market cap and around 37.74% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,117,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.61 million in ONON stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $161.47 million in ONON stock with ownership of nearly 25.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in On Holding AG [NYSE:ONON] by around 29,500,035 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 14,933,335 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 62,011,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,444,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONON stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,988,440 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,383,344 shares during the same period.