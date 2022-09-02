Market Analysts see HashiCorp Inc. [HCP] gaining to $59. Time to buy?

HashiCorp Inc. [NASDAQ: HCP] plunged by -$5.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $34.80 during the day while it closed the day at $30.26. The company report on September 1, 2022 that HashiCorp Announces Second Quarter Financial Results of Fiscal Year 2023.

Second quarter revenue totaled $113.9 million, representing an increase of 52% year-over-year;.

Trailing four quarter average Net Dollar Retention rate was 134% at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up from 124% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

HashiCorp Inc. stock has also loss -22.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HCP stock has declined by -26.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.74% and lost -66.76% year-on date.

The market cap for HCP stock reached $5.77 billion, with 182.95 million shares outstanding and 39.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, HCP reached a trading volume of 3317125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HashiCorp Inc. [HCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCP shares is $45.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for HashiCorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for HashiCorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on HCP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HashiCorp Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.03.

HCP stock trade performance evaluation

HashiCorp Inc. [HCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.90. With this latest performance, HCP shares dropped by -23.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.74% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.53 for HashiCorp Inc. [HCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.74, while it was recorded at 35.45 for the last single week of trading.

HashiCorp Inc. [HCP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HashiCorp Inc. [HCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.19 and a Gross Margin at +78.70. HashiCorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -90.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.05.

HashiCorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

HashiCorp Inc. [HCP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,457 million, or 78.68% of HCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,460,529, which is approximately 37.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 5,205,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.53 million in HCP stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, currently with $151.71 million in HCP stock with ownership of nearly -28.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HashiCorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in HashiCorp Inc. [NASDAQ:HCP] by around 22,833,167 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 5,122,043 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 20,184,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,139,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCP stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,291,566 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,152,226 shares during the same period.