Market Analysts see CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] gaining to $76. Time to buy?

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] traded at a high on 09/01/22, posting a 0.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $68.10. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Consumers Energy, State of Michigan Agree to Power Over 1,200 Public Buildings with 100% Clean Energy.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Consumers Energy and the State of Michigan today announced a pledge to power 1,274 publicly owned government buildings exclusively with clean energy, a visible commitment by the state’s government and its largest energy provider to protect the planet.

“Consumers Energy and the State of Michigan are working together to power Michigan’s clean energy transformation,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “This commitment will accelerate our already industry-leading Clean Energy Plan to develop carbon-free energy sources here in Michigan.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2427019 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CMS Energy Corporation stands at 2.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.45%.

The market cap for CMS stock reached $20.02 billion, with 289.50 million shares outstanding and 288.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, CMS reached a trading volume of 2427019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $72.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $70 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CMS shares from 65 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has CMS stock performed recently?

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, CMS shares dropped by -1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.61, while it was recorded at 68.39 for the last single week of trading, and 66.42 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.64 and a Gross Margin at +20.94. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 8.17%.

Insider trade positions for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]

There are presently around $18,384 million, or 95.70% of CMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,648,086, which is approximately 1.936% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,673,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in CMS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.14 billion in CMS stock with ownership of nearly 2.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CMS Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE:CMS] by around 20,988,578 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 17,385,488 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 231,582,690 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,956,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMS stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,468,701 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,637,073 shares during the same period.