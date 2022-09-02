Market Analysts see Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.28%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Caesars Sportsbook Goes Live with Mobile Sports Betting in Kansas.

Sports fans can now enjoy unmatched rewards when betting on the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) today announced its sports wagering mobile app, Caesars Sportsbook, is available for download in Kansas. Eligible sports fans can now enjoy mobile sports betting on iOS, Android, or desktop while taking advantage of industry-leading rewards.

Over the last 12 months, CZR stock dropped by -58.29%. The one-year Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.39. The average equity rating for CZR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.64 billion, with 214.00 million shares outstanding and 204.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, CZR stock reached a trading volume of 3610302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $73.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CZR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 127 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40.

CZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.28. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -13.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.42 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.03, while it was recorded at 43.46 for the last single week of trading, and 66.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caesars Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CZR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,848 million, or 98.10% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,084,534, which is approximately 1.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 19,637,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $834.57 million in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $814.54 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 13.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 27,254,657 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 25,585,825 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 155,352,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,193,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,242,851 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 7,544,086 shares during the same period.