Market Analysts see Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] gained 16.58% on the last trading session, reaching $22.08 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Altimmune Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update.

Topline data from 12-week Phase 1b trial in subjects with obesity/overweight and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) expected mid-September 2022.

Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and provided a business update.

Altimmune Inc. represents 47.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.10 billion with the latest information. ALT stock price has been found in the range of $18.93 to $22.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, ALT reached a trading volume of 3576301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altimmune Inc. [ALT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $28.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 314.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for ALT stock

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.46. With this latest performance, ALT shares gained by 78.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 201.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.79 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.73, while it was recorded at 19.53 for the last single week of trading, and 8.85 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1937.35 and a Gross Margin at +87.50. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2201.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.85.

Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.10 and a Current Ratio set at 14.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altimmune Inc. [ALT]

There are presently around $899 million, or 81.80% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,600,450, which is approximately 39.892% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,064,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.66 million in ALT stocks shares; and CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $66.24 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 14,229,689 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,338,554 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 19,132,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,700,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,158,819 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 997,234 shares during the same period.