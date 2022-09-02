Light & Wonder Inc. [LNW] is -29.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Light & Wonder Inc. [NASDAQ: LNW] loss -4.08% on the last trading session, reaching $47.22 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Light & Wonder Announces Leadership Transition.

Matt Wilson Appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”), today announced that Matt Wilson, Light & Wonder’s Executive Vice President and Group Chief Executive of Gaming, has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer while also continuing in his current role. In connection with the appointment, Barry Cottle has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors and will support a seamless transition as a consultant.

Light & Wonder Inc. represents 95.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.63 billion with the latest information. LNW stock price has been found in the range of $46.105 to $48.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 638.61K shares, LNW reached a trading volume of 2694507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Light & Wonder Inc. [LNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNW shares is $64.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Light & Wonder Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for LNW stock

Light & Wonder Inc. [LNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.81. With this latest performance, LNW shares dropped by -12.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.65 for Light & Wonder Inc. [LNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.51, while it was recorded at 50.21 for the last single week of trading, and 56.73 for the last 200 days.

Light & Wonder Inc. [LNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Light & Wonder Inc. [LNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.87 and a Gross Margin at +53.23. Light & Wonder Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.23.

Light & Wonder Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Light & Wonder Inc. [LNW]

There are presently around $4,278 million, or 96.00% of LNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,574,035, which is approximately 3.575% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 9,479,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $447.63 million in LNW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $427.9 million in LNW stock with ownership of nearly 0.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Light & Wonder Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Light & Wonder Inc. [NASDAQ:LNW] by around 9,096,909 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 6,650,030 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 74,846,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,593,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNW stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,380,224 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,549,870 shares during the same period.