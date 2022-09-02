Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] slipped around -0.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.03 at the close of the session, down -3.62%. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Orchid Island Capital Completes One-for-five Reverse Stock Split.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) (“Orchid” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced that it has completed the previously announced reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a ratio of one-for-five (the “Reverse Stock Split”), effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today (the “Effective Time”). The Common Stock will begin trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis on the NYSE at the opening of trading on August 31, 2022. The Common Stock will continue trading on the NYSE under the symbol “ORC” with a new CUSIP number (68571X301).

The Reverse Stock Split also effected a proportionate reduction in the Company’s authorized shares of its preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Preferred Stock”), from 100,000,000 shares to 20,000,000 shares and a proportionate reduction in the Company’s authorized shares of Common Stock from 500,000,000 shares to 100,000,000 shares and reduced the number of shares of Common Stock outstanding from approximately 176,251,193 shares to approximately 35,250,238 shares. The Company has no shares of Preferred Stock outstanding. At the Effective Time, the aggregate number of shares authorized for repurchase under the Company’s stock repurchase program, the aggregate number of shares issuable under the Company’s equity incentive plans, and the number of shares issuable pursuant to equity and equity-based awards granted under the Company’s equity incentive plans were ratably adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock is now -42.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ORC Stock saw the intraday high of $13.37 and lowest of $12.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.40, which means current price is +6.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 610.03K shares, ORC reached a trading volume of 3070746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.34.

How has ORC stock performed recently?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.20. With this latest performance, ORC shares dropped by -19.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.75 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.98, while it was recorded at 13.73 for the last single week of trading, and 17.44 for the last 200 days.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at +92.54. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16.

Insider trade positions for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]

There are presently around $102 million, or 22.60% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,767,051, which is approximately 16.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,799,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.45 million in ORC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.33 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly 19.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 1,040,903 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 572,891 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 6,189,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,803,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 147,690 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 110,872 shares during the same period.