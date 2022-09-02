Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] Stock trading around $10.65 per share: What’s Next?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.695 during the day while it closed the day at $10.65. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Kyndryl Achieves Cisco Global Gold Integrator Certification.

One of only six companies worldwide to reach this select status.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that it has achieved Cisco Global Gold Integrator status, the highest level available and a recognition of Kyndryl’s ability to deliver and support advanced solutions for joint customers around the world.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -3.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KD stock has declined by -17.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.27% and lost -41.16% year-on date.

The market cap for KD stock reached $2.45 billion, with 225.30 million shares outstanding and 202.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, KD reached a trading volume of 3897325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.13.

KD stock trade performance evaluation

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, KD shares gained by 2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.27% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.49, while it was recorded at 10.68 for the last single week of trading, and 13.47 for the last 200 days.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.70 and a Gross Margin at +11.18. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.99.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,471 million, or 62.80% of KD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,407,919, which is approximately 17.213% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 17,387,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.18 million in KD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $178.77 million in KD stock with ownership of nearly 11.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KD] by around 55,791,357 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 16,926,414 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 65,373,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,091,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KD stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,394,171 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 4,624,394 shares during the same period.