Imperial Capital lifts SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SmartRent Inc. [NYSE: SMRT] loss -13.00% or -0.42 points to close at $2.81 with a heavy trading volume of 5088239 shares. The company report on August 11, 2022 that SmartRent Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company sets new quarterly record for revenue and Units DeployedProvides revised guidance for 2022 due to supply chain constraints.

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $3.07, the shares rose to $3.07 and dropped to $2.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SMRT points out that the company has recorded -54.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 10.51% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, SMRT reached to a volume of 5088239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMRT shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for SmartRent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for SmartRent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on SMRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SmartRent Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for SMRT stock

SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.29. With this latest performance, SMRT shares dropped by -50.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.12 for SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 6.44 for the last 200 days.

SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SmartRent Inc. [SMRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.76 and a Gross Margin at -9.10. SmartRent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.82.

SmartRent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at SmartRent Inc. [SMRT]

There are presently around $309 million, or 54.70% of SMRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMRT stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 21,722,649, which is approximately -1.138% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 16,740,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.04 million in SMRT stocks shares; and SPARK GROWTH MANAGEMENT PARTNERS II, LLC, currently with $32.92 million in SMRT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SmartRent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in SmartRent Inc. [NYSE:SMRT] by around 24,210,272 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 8,564,631 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 77,335,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,110,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMRT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,016,025 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,883,020 shares during the same period.