Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] is -76.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.1629 during the day while it closed the day at $0.15. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Guardion Health Sciences Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022.

Viactiv® Product Line Contributes to Highest Quarterly Revenue in Company History of Approximately $3.275 Million, Shows Significant Revenue Growth from Prior Quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition company that offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically-supported products designed to support the health needs of consumers, healthcare professionals and providers and their patients, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company also provided a corporate update to stockholders.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock has also loss -6.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GHSI stock has declined by -12.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.51% and lost -76.82% year-on date.

The market cap for GHSI stock reached $9.97 million, with 61.55 million shares outstanding and 60.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, GHSI reached a trading volume of 4385308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GHSI shares is $0.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GHSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

GHSI stock trade performance evaluation

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, GHSI shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.85 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1521, while it was recorded at 0.1509 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3635 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -144.94 and a Gross Margin at +41.74. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.52.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.30% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,574,750, which is approximately -29.264% of the company’s market cap and around 1.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,076,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in GHSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $75000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly -10.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 693,625 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 901,316 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,907,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,502,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 658,277 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 151,539 shares during the same period.