Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] moved up 0.04: Why It’s Important

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] traded at a high on 09/01/22, posting a 0.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.28. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022. The dividend is payable on October 5, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2513584 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Graphic Packaging Holding Company stands at 2.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.08%.

The market cap for GPK stock reached $7.01 billion, with 309.20 million shares outstanding and 304.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, GPK reached a trading volume of 2513584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $26.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on GPK stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GPK shares from 23 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has GPK stock performed recently?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.91. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.88 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.91, while it was recorded at 22.61 for the last single week of trading, and 20.64 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +15.05. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 27.51%.

Insider trade positions for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

There are presently around $6,618 million, or 98.40% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,561,603, which is approximately 2.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 21,282,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $474.17 million in GPK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $350.53 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly 4.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 31,893,919 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 28,228,480 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 236,895,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,017,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,412,669 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,315,014 shares during the same period.