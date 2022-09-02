Goldman slashes price target on Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] – find out why.

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Mandiant Announces Initial mWISE Conference 2022 Keynote Lineup.

CISA Director Jen Easterly and best-selling author P. W. Singer among key leaders set to take the mainstage at cyber security conference.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today unveiled new details on mWISE™ Conference 2022, which will take place October 18-20 in Washington, D.C., along with a virtual option.

A sum of 2623383 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.75M shares. Mandiant Inc. shares reached a high of $22.88 and dropped to a low of $22.85 until finishing in the latest session at $22.86.

The one-year MNDT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.51. The average equity rating for MNDT stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDT shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97.

MNDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, MNDT shares gained by 0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.84 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.53, while it was recorded at 22.86 for the last single week of trading, and 20.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mandiant Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.52 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,312 million, or 90.30% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,895,870, which is approximately -0.954% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,920,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.36 million in MNDT stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $255.83 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly 59.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 50,635,139 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 50,893,469 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 87,079,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,608,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,534,535 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 7,227,773 shares during the same period.