GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] moved up 61.43: Why It’s Important

GigaCloud Technology Inc [NASDAQ: GCT] gained 61.43% on the last trading session, reaching $23.65 price per share at the time. The company report on August 22, 2022 that GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Closing of $41 Million Initial Public Offering with Simultaneous Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced the closing of its initial public offering, and simultaneous closing of the full over-allotment option of 3,381,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $12.25 per Class A ordinary share (the “Offering”). The gross proceeds of the Offering were approximately $41 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 18, 2022, under the symbol “GCT.”.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for the Offering.

GigaCloud Technology Inc represents 30.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $731.18 million with the latest information. GCT stock price has been found in the range of $14.60 to $26.5554.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.48M shares, GCT reached a trading volume of 19008242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigaCloud Technology Inc is set at 13.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56.

GigaCloud Technology Inc [GCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.15.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.52. The present Moving Average recorded at 18.71 for the last single week of trading.