For Mastercard Incorporated [MA], Analyst sees a drop to $375. What next?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] jumped around 0.88 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $325.25 at the close of the session, up 0.27%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in the month of September:.

On Wednesday, September 14, Craig Vosburg, chief product officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco. The discussion will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

Mastercard Incorporated stock is now -9.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MA Stock saw the intraday high of $325.61 and lowest of $319.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 399.92, which means current price is +7.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 2487361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $423.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $360 to $357, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on MA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 7.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 42.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MA stock performed recently?

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.63. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.52 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 338.47, while it was recorded at 327.75 for the last single week of trading, and 348.01 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.94. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 126.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.38.

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 22.84%.

Insider trade positions for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

There are presently around $239,350 million, or 78.40% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,691,380, which is approximately 0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,361,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.93 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.97 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly -3.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,131 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 27,191,289 shares. Additionally, 1,259 investors decreased positions by around 28,033,793 shares, while 353 investors held positions by with 680,671,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 735,896,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,670,695 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 2,109,923 shares during the same period.