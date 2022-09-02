For IonQ Inc. [IONQ], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] traded at a low on 09/01/22, posting a -2.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.79. The company report on August 18, 2022 that IonQ, Airbus Sign Agreement to Collaborate on Aircraft Loading Project using Quantum Computing.

Yearlong project to explore development of quantum-derived algorithms for improved aircraft loading experiences.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced a collaboration with Airbus to explore the potential application and benefits of quantum computing for aerospace services and passenger experiences. The Quantum Aircraft Loading Optimization & Quantum Machine Learning project will be a 12-month project that culminates in the development of a prototype aircraft-loading quantum application, hands-on collaboration and coaching sessions for Airbus developers and engineers, and an exploration of future integrations of quantum computers for Airbus and its customers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2411757 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IonQ Inc. stands at 7.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.91%.

The market cap for IONQ stock reached $1.27 billion, with 197.21 million shares outstanding and 170.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 2411757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $10.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for IonQ Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 199.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

How has IONQ stock performed recently?

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.35. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.79 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 6.00 for the last single week of trading, and 10.89 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.10 and a Current Ratio set at 30.10.

Earnings analysis for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]

There are presently around $537 million, or 47.10% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 26,350,067, which is approximately -10% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,597,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.94 million in IONQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $45.22 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly 390.985% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IonQ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 27,937,284 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 8,215,815 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 56,583,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,736,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,853,536 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,191,457 shares during the same period.