For Cano Health Inc. [CANO], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.43%. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Owl Creek Asset Management Delivers Letter to Cano Health Board of Directors.

Urges Company to Actively Pursue Strategic Alternatives and Sale of the Company.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. (“Owl Creek”), on behalf of its affiliated investment funds, today sent a letter to the Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO) Board of Directors strongly encouraging the Company to pursue strategic alternatives by engaging with investment bankers and other advisors to pursue a sale to a strategic buyer.

Over the last 12 months, CANO stock dropped by -55.27%. The one-year Cano Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.86. The average equity rating for CANO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.15 billion, with 210.05 million shares outstanding and 157.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, CANO stock reached a trading volume of 5326615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $9.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

CANO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.43. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.69, while it was recorded at 6.46 for the last single week of trading, and 6.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cano Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.89 and a Gross Margin at +9.29. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.27.

Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,015 million, or 73.40% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 31,162,099, which is approximately 3.826% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 16,160,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.74 million in CANO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $96.75 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly 24.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cano Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 41,466,695 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 30,259,012 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 94,424,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,149,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,712,514 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 16,072,397 shares during the same period.