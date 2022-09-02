Five Below Inc. [FIVE] Revenue clocked in at $2.89 billion, down -34.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVE] gained 6.29% or 8.04 points to close at $135.92 with a heavy trading volume of 3615366 shares. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Five Below, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) today announced financial results for the second quarter and for the year to date period ended July 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $128.99, the shares rose to $137.27 and dropped to $128.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FIVE points out that the company has recorded -13.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 966.89K shares, FIVE reached to a volume of 3615366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Five Below Inc. [FIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVE shares is $168.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Five Below Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $175 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Five Below Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $176 to $205, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on FIVE stock. On March 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FIVE shares from 215 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five Below Inc. is set at 6.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVE in the course of the last twelve months was 237.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for FIVE stock

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, FIVE shares dropped by -2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.98 for Five Below Inc. [FIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.07, while it was recorded at 129.30 for the last single week of trading, and 156.68 for the last 200 days.

Five Below Inc. [FIVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five Below Inc. [FIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.72 and a Gross Margin at +33.20. Five Below Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.50.

Five Below Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Five Below Inc. [FIVE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five Below Inc. go to 13.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Five Below Inc. [FIVE]

There are presently around $7,971 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,061,002, which is approximately 25.065% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,087,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $691.52 million in FIVE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $626.55 million in FIVE stock with ownership of nearly -2.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five Below Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVE] by around 9,564,290 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 5,715,453 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 43,366,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,646,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,416,205 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,422,210 shares during the same period.