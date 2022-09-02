Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $292

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.99%. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Enphase Energy and Home Connect Launch Integrated Clean Home Energy and Smart Appliances Platform at IFA 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today a new agreement with Home Connect, an open digital platform that allows home appliances of various brands to be managed with a single app. Home Connect is available for nine well-known home appliance brands including Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau, Neff, and Thermador. As part of the agreement, Enphase® will integrate its home energy systems with the Home Connect platform, offering a smart, clean, and highly efficient way to power Home Connect enabled home appliances.

The vision is for Enphase and Home Connect to allow customers to easily configure Home Connect enabled home appliances to run during times of peak solar energy production, off-peak energy times, or when energy prices are lowest. Additionally, consumers would be able to set up the system to run appliances on solar energy saved in home batteries during pre-set time frames. By simply linking a Home Connect account, users could seamlessly use the Enphase® App to manage their Home Connect enabled appliances for optimal efficiency.

Over the last 12 months, ENPH stock rose by 59.76%. The one-year Enphase Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.54. The average equity rating for ENPH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.66 billion, with 135.20 million shares outstanding and 132.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, ENPH stock reached a trading volume of 2664990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $277.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $174 to $281. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 15.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 84.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 85.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

ENPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.33 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 249.31, while it was recorded at 285.50 for the last single week of trading, and 196.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enphase Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

ENPH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 32.23%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,575 million, or 76.30% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 19,103,044, which is approximately 4170.612% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,035,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.08 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly -3.701% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 28,769,102 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 6,325,400 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 80,476,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,571,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,806,685 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 956,930 shares during the same period.