Citigroup slashes price target on Dropbox Inc. [DBX] – find out why.

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $21.445 during the day while it closed the day at $21.26. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Dropbox Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Second Quarter Revenue of $572.7 Million, Up 7.9% Year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, Up 8.8% Year-over-year.

GAAP Operating Margin of 14.5% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 31.9%.

Dropbox Inc. stock has also loss -7.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DBX stock has declined by -1.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.54% and lost -13.37% year-on date.

The market cap for DBX stock reached $8.15 billion, with 364.10 million shares outstanding and 272.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 2410451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $27.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $35, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

DBX stock trade performance evaluation

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.20. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.73, while it was recorded at 21.62 for the last single week of trading, and 22.90 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.22 and a Gross Margin at +79.42. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,683.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.26.

Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,858 million, or 82.70% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,891,132, which is approximately -0.562% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,144,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $407.01 million in DBX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $344.32 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 5.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 21,441,118 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 25,329,553 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 181,752,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,523,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,559,423 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,678,619 shares during the same period.