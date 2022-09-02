Canaccord Genuity lifts Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.02% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.76%. The company report on August 17, 2022 that EDWARDS PASCAL PRECISION TRANSCATHETER MITRAL AND TRICUSPID VALVE REPAIR SYSTEM RECEIVES CE MARK.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), today announced the company’s PASCAL Precision transcatheter valve repair system received CE Mark for the treatment of mitral and tricuspid regurgitation (MR and TR).

“Delivering the PASCAL Precision system to clinicians in Europe marks another significant step in our partnership with physicians who treat the large population of patients with mitral and tricuspid valve disease,” said Bernard J. Zovighian, Edwards’ corporate vice president, transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies. “Edwards has a long history of innovation, and the significant advancements in the PASCAL Precision system are designed to improve clinicians’ ability to provide positive outcomes for patients with both MR and TR.”.

Over the last 12 months, EW stock dropped by -24.54%. The one-year Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.76. The average equity rating for EW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.18 billion, with 620.90 million shares outstanding and 614.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, EW stock reached a trading volume of 4031929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $116.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $134, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on EW stock. On March 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EW shares from 132 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 46.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

EW Stock Performance Analysis:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.76. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -12.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.81 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.96, while it was recorded at 90.45 for the last single week of trading, and 107.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.78 and a Gross Margin at +76.57. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

EW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 12.81%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,067 million, or 85.30% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,740,688, which is approximately -2.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,306,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.53 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.42 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly -0.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 568 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 24,757,693 shares. Additionally, 616 investors decreased positions by around 22,836,285 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 463,580,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,174,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,780,032 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 2,665,439 shares during the same period.