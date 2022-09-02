BMO Capital Markets lifts Dollar General Corporation [DG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] price surged by 2.25 percent to reach at $5.35. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Dollar General Corporation Scheduled to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced that Dollar General management plans to participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference on September 7, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at https://investor.dollargeneral.com under “News & Events, Events & Presentations,” and a replay of the session will be accessible at the same location through October 7, 2022.

A sum of 2466997 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.65M shares. Dollar General Corporation shares reached a high of $242.93 and dropped to a low of $237.195 until finishing in the latest session at $242.77.

The one-year DG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.4. The average equity rating for DG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dollar General Corporation [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $265.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $258, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on DG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 68.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

DG Stock Performance Analysis:

Dollar General Corporation [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 248.36, while it was recorded at 238.77 for the last single week of trading, and 228.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dollar General Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +31.60. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.34.

Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 11.46%.

Dollar General Corporation [DG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,092 million, or 96.10% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,907,932, which is approximately -2.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,663,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.53 billion in DG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.39 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly -0.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

582 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 16,621,370 shares. Additionally, 582 investors decreased positions by around 17,848,687 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 175,985,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,455,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,587,475 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 3,755,749 shares during the same period.