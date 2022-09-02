BARK Inc. [BARK] is -50.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BARK Inc. [NYSE: BARK] traded at a low on 09/01/22, posting a -10.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.07. The company report on August 31, 2022 that BARK Rings the Opening Bell of the New York Stock Exchange and CEO Participates in Interview.

BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange this morning in celebration of the launch of BARK Food, the Company’s new breed-based food offering. Matt Meeker, Co-Founder and CEO, rang the bell alongside two of BARK’s employee dogs and participated in an interview with Judy Shaw on the floor of the exchange.

A replay of the interview and bell ringing ceremony can be found on the events page of the Company’s investor relations website: investors.bark.co.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3247118 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BARK Inc. stands at 8.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.42%.

The market cap for BARK stock reached $381.73 million, with 175.49 million shares outstanding and 110.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, BARK reached a trading volume of 3247118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BARK Inc. [BARK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BARK shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BARK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for BARK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for BARK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BARK Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

How has BARK stock performed recently?

BARK Inc. [BARK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.87. With this latest performance, BARK shares gained by 29.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.32 for BARK Inc. [BARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.77, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

BARK Inc. [BARK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BARK Inc. [BARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.37 and a Gross Margin at +53.97. BARK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.83.

BARK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for BARK Inc. [BARK]

There are presently around $117 million, or 45.00% of BARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BARK stocks are: FOUNDERS CIRCLE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 7,941,922, which is approximately -0.017% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,939,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.23 million in BARK stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $9.31 million in BARK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BARK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in BARK Inc. [NYSE:BARK] by around 20,117,811 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 28,015,026 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 8,263,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,396,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BARK stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,067,281 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 19,113,173 shares during the same period.