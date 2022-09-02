Barclays lifts Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] closed the trading session at $8.24 on 09/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.10, while the highest price level was $8.56. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Clearwater Analytics Powers Sophisticated REIT Accounting and Reporting for New York-based Chimera.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Clearwater’s Comprehensive Accounting and Reporting Solution Effectively Manages Complex Portfolio for Leading U.S.-based REIT.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, announced Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM), an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New York City, has implemented Clearwater to provide investment data transparency while supporting sophisticated accounting requirements.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.36 percent and weekly performance of -7.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, CIM reached to a volume of 3588952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $9.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Chimera Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.57.

CIM stock trade performance evaluation

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.73. With this latest performance, CIM shares dropped by -18.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.51 for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.28, while it was recorded at 8.58 for the last single week of trading, and 11.76 for the last 200 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +130.71 and a Gross Margin at +93.24. Chimera Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +68.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corporation go to -2.54%.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $955 million, or 51.60% of CIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,258,550, which is approximately 0.796% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,063,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.08 million in CIM stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $142.81 million in CIM stock with ownership of nearly 0.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimera Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM] by around 8,412,783 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 9,367,249 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 98,162,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,942,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,826,326 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,698,843 shares during the same period.