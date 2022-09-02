Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Stock trading around $7.41 per share: What’s Next?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] loss -5.00% or -0.39 points to close at $7.41 with a heavy trading volume of 2900136 shares. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Mircea Gradu appointed Chief Engineering Officer of Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced the appointment of Mircea Gradu, PhD, FSAE, as Chief Engineering Officer (CEngO), effective August 29th, 2022.

Randy MacEwen, Ballard’s President & CEO, commented, “We are excited to welcome Mircea to the Ballard team. Mircea brings over 25 years of experience in the automotive and commercial vehicle industry, with deep knowledge of electric vehicles and powertrain development. His well-rounded technical capabilities will be pivotal in leading our product development as we plan for the next generation of low-cost, high performance fuel cell engines.”.

It opened the trading session at $7.62, the shares rose to $7.62 and dropped to $7.205, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLDP points out that the company has recorded -28.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, BLDP reached to a volume of 2900136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

Trading performance analysis for BLDP stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.00. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -10.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.33 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.52, while it was recorded at 7.76 for the last single week of trading, and 9.70 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.64 and a Gross Margin at +7.84. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

There are presently around $640 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,367,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.0 million in BLDP stocks shares; and ROBECO SCHWEIZ AG, currently with $39.54 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 20,697,009 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 18,464,486 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 47,196,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,358,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,045,417 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,819,416 shares during the same period.