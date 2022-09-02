Azul S.A. [AZUL] fell -28.26% so far this year. What now?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.28% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.08%. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Azul was the most on-time airline in the world in July.

Cirium Airline On-Time Performance Report revealed Azul as the most punctual Global Mainline Airline.

Azul, the largest airline in Brazil in terms of number of flights and cities served, was ranked by Cirium, a leading aviation data analysis company, as the most on-time airline in the world in July. According to “The Airline On-Time Performance Report”, Azul’s on-time performance was 89.02% in the global ranking for “The most on-time Global Airlines – Mainline”, leading all the airlines analyzed in Asia/Pacific, North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Latin America. The analysis tracked 99.4% of Azul’s 25,003 flights during the month of July.

Over the last 12 months, AZUL stock dropped by -56.48%. The one-year Azul S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.07. The average equity rating for AZUL stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.11 billion, with 116.00 million shares outstanding and 90.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, AZUL stock reached a trading volume of 2669622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Azul S.A. [AZUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $14.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZUL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

AZUL Stock Performance Analysis:

Azul S.A. [AZUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.08. With this latest performance, AZUL shares gained by 37.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.91, while it was recorded at 9.79 for the last single week of trading, and 12.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Azul S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.68 and a Gross Margin at +5.79. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.23.

Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Azul S.A. [AZUL] Insider Position Details

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 5,228,892 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 9,141,167 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 19,574,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,944,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 476,175 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 841,358 shares during the same period.