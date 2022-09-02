Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] Is Currently 7.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] traded at a high on 09/01/22, posting a 7.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.44. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Second Quarter Results.

Abercrombie delivers highest Q2 sales since 2015, offset by pressures at Hollister.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) today announced results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022. These compare to results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. Descriptions of the use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures accompany this release.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3428581 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at 7.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.85%.

The market cap for ANF stock reached $855.99 million, with 52.08 million shares outstanding and 49.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, ANF reached a trading volume of 3428581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANF shares is $22.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $45 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $37, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ANF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ANF stock performed recently?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.47. With this latest performance, ANF shares dropped by -14.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.98, while it was recorded at 15.19 for the last single week of trading, and 29.20 for the last 200 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.28 and a Gross Margin at +58.36. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]

There are presently around $832 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,993,433, which is approximately -10.419% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,871,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.66 million in ANF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $62.68 million in ANF stock with ownership of nearly -1.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE:ANF] by around 9,632,646 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 10,311,603 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 33,938,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,882,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANF stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,411,558 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,287,153 shares during the same period.