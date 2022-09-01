Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD] Stock trading around $1.09 per share: What’s Next?

Yiren Digital Ltd. [NYSE: YRD] closed the trading session at $1.09 on 08/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.90, while the highest price level was $1.09. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Yiren Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) (“Yiren Digital” or the “Company”), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -61.89 percent and weekly performance of 4.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 46.88K shares, YRD reached to a volume of 3340891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YRD shares is $1.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YRD stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Yiren Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Yiren Digital Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yiren Digital Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for YRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97.

YRD stock trade performance evaluation

Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.81. With this latest performance, YRD shares dropped by -12.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.06 for Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3999, while it was recorded at 0.9434 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2087 for the last 200 days.

Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +72.54. Yiren Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.22.

Return on Total Capital for YRD is now -2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.42. Additionally, YRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yiren Digital Ltd. go to -1.49%.

Yiren Digital Ltd. [YRD]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Yiren Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Yiren Digital Ltd. [NYSE:YRD] by around 29,201 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 79,597 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,245,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,353,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YRD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,937 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 56,877 shares during the same period.