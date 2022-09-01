Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] Is Currently 3.08 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] price surged by 3.08 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Yatsen Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 25, 2022.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

A sum of 4913218 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.46M shares. Yatsen Holding Limited shares reached a high of $1.37 and dropped to a low of $1.25 until finishing in the latest session at $1.34.

The one-year YSG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.93. The average equity rating for YSG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $2.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

YSG Stock Performance Analysis:

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.62. With this latest performance, YSG shares gained by 16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3799, while it was recorded at 1.2480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3277 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yatsen Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.81 and a Gross Margin at +66.76. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.81.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $143 million, or 23.40% of YSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YSG stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 40,451,713, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.07% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 13,925,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.66 million in YSG stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $17.6 million in YSG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yatsen Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 13,193,925 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 53,846,158 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 39,658,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,698,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,634,262 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 29,355,916 shares during the same period.