why PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.67

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] price plunged by -0.78 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on August 31, 2022 that PulteGroup Again Included on PEOPLE’s 100 Companies that Care® List.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PulteGroup ranked third for the second year in a row.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced its recognition on the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care® list by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE magazine. This year the company ranked third among the top 100 companies. PulteGroup made its debut on this prestigious list in 2021.

A sum of 3292597 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.37M shares. PulteGroup Inc. shares reached a high of $41.35 and dropped to a low of $40.2566 until finishing in the latest session at $40.66.

The one-year PHM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.8. The average equity rating for PHM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $52.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $56 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on PHM stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PHM shares from 72 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.32.

PHM Stock Performance Analysis:

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, PHM shares dropped by -2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.23 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.77, while it was recorded at 41.33 for the last single week of trading, and 46.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PulteGroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.36 and a Gross Margin at +27.04. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.10.

PHM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,527 million, or 94.10% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,981,980, which is approximately 0.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,261,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $905.13 million in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $439.46 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -7.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 16,129,953 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 15,664,061 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 177,920,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,714,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,664,238 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,681,436 shares during the same period.