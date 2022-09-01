why Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.15

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] slipped around -0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.32 at the close of the session, down -1.14%. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Helix Energy Solutions Secures Further Production and P&A Work with Acquired Leases in Gulf of Mexico.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ownership in and operation of Thunder Hawk Field bolsters decommissioning work and end-of-life reserves as part of Helix’s Energy Transition model.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Deepwater Abandonment Alternatives, Inc. (“DAA”) has acquired from MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC (“MP GOM”), a joint venture controlled by Murphy Exploration & Production Company – USA, all of MP GOM’s 62.5% interest in Mississippi Canyon Block 734, comprised of three wells and related subsea infrastructure, collectively known as the Thunder Hawk Field. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, Helix receives the benefit of ownership of MP GOM’s interest, with a November 1, 2021 effective date purchase price adjustment resulting in nominal cash paid by MP GOM at closing, in exchange for the assumption of MP GOM’s abandonment obligations at the Thunder Hawk Field. In addition to anticipated future production revenue, DAA will operate the Thunder Hawk Field with Helix eventually expected to perform the required plug and abandonment operations.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock is now 38.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLX Stock saw the intraday high of $4.50 and lowest of $4.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.78, which means current price is +74.90% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, HLX reached a trading volume of 4722356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $6.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $4.50 to $5.60. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.30 to $4.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on HLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has HLX stock performed recently?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 6.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.65 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.93 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.12 and a Gross Margin at +2.28. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.56.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

There are presently around $598 million, or 91.90% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,143,113, which is approximately 2.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,194,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.0 million in HLX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $36.45 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly 9.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 17,611,948 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 16,092,003 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 104,772,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,476,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,477,356 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,146,503 shares during the same period.