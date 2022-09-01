why Geron Corporation [GERN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.20

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] jumped around 0.34 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.64 at the close of the session, up 14.78%. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Geron Announces First Patient Dosed in IMproveMF Phase 1 Combination Study in Frontline Myelofibrosis.

– Preclinical data showed synergistic and additive effects of combination imetelstat and ruxolitinib- Study intended to explore potential for disease modification with imetelstat in earlier, frontline myelofibrosis setting- Single-agent imetelstat currently being studied in a separate Phase 3 trial designed to confirm clinically meaningful benefits observed in relapsed/refractory MF patients in Phase 2 study.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in IMproveMF, a Phase 1 study evaluating imetelstat, a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, in combination with ruxolitinib in patients with frontline myelofibrosis (MF).

Geron Corporation stock is now 116.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GERN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.65 and lowest of $2.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.67, which means current price is +166.69% above from all time high which was touched on 08/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, GERN reached a trading volume of 7363880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Geron Corporation [GERN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Geron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on GERN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 764.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has GERN stock performed recently?

Geron Corporation [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.34. With this latest performance, GERN shares gained by 36.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 149.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.89 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 1.46 for the last 200 days.

Geron Corporation [GERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8183.70 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8335.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.75.

Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Geron Corporation [GERN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Geron Corporation [GERN]

There are presently around $512 million, or 52.40% of GERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 30,126,299, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,181,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.76 million in GERN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $52.09 million in GERN stock with ownership of nearly 13.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Geron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Geron Corporation [NASDAQ:GERN] by around 15,200,414 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,096,560 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 174,650,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,947,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GERN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,977,837 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,049,445 shares during the same period.