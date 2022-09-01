why Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.21

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ: GLPI] traded at a low on 08/31/22, posting a -1.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.27. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend of $0.705 Per Share.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI), announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared the third quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.705 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2022. The third quarter 2021 cash dividend was $0.67 per share of the Company’s common stock.

While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends will be reviewed quarterly and declared by the Board of Directors at its discretion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15129119 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stands at 2.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.64%.

The market cap for GLPI stock reached $12.63 billion, with 247.54 million shares outstanding and 244.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, GLPI reached a trading volume of 15129119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLPI shares is $55.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $57 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLPI in the course of the last twelve months was 82.30.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, GLPI shares dropped by -6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.73, while it was recorded at 49.83 for the last single week of trading, and 46.60 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.42 and a Gross Margin at +74.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.41.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. go to 9.30%.

There are presently around $10,980 million, or 90.40% of GLPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,315,353, which is approximately 0.282% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 18,830,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $908.95 million in GLPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $756.1 million in GLPI stock with ownership of nearly -4.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ:GLPI] by around 23,375,643 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 16,250,948 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 187,838,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,465,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLPI stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,076,546 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,061,605 shares during the same period.