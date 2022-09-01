why CVS Health Corporation [CVS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $120.14

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] closed the trading session at $98.80 on 08/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $98.55, while the highest price level was $100.54. The company report on August 24, 2022 that A commitment to community: Aetna empowers local organizations to help Texans lead healthier lives.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aetna Medicaid gave $450,000 to support Texas communities.

Aetna Medicaid, a CVS Health® company, announced that it provided donations totaling $450,000 to four community health partners across the state. The donations are supporting the important work of health care providers and amplifying the impact community organizations have on meeting needs, ranging from digital literacy to peer support for families of individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.23 percent and weekly performance of -2.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, CVS reached to a volume of 4878908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $120.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $122 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVS stock trade performance evaluation

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.62, while it was recorded at 100.52 for the last single week of trading, and 99.90 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +17.77. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CVS Health Corporation [CVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.81%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $102,202 million, or 80.40% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,208,329, which is approximately 2.094% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,478,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.33 billion in CVS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.81 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 0.346% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,053 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 55,456,255 shares. Additionally, 1,151 investors decreased positions by around 47,643,630 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 931,332,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,034,432,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,122,169 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 4,033,000 shares during the same period.